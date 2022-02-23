Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $38.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $38,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $$34.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,487. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

