Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $64.38 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Markel worth $64,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Markel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Markel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,240.60. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,238.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,252.99. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,077.41 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

