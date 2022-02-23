Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $25,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4,835.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 691,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 677,252 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

