Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,733 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $126,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 215,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

