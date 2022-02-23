Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. Amundi acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $250.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.93 and a 200 day moving average of $250.51. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.