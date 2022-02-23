Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $135,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,167. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.