Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $120,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 444 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $194.05. The company had a trading volume of 97,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,953. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $193.52 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,359 shares of company stock valued at $40,335,512 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.