Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 151.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

