Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $91,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.31. 16,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.58.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

