Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $20.17. Constellium shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 27,198 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

