Contrasting Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Novo Integrated Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Novo Integrated Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo $2.50 billion 0.43 $111.02 million $0.20 6.80 Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 4.10 -$4.46 million ($0.23) -5.78

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences. Novo Integrated Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo N/A N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences -53.32% -13.07% -9.87%

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies. The company’s other businesses include the provision of agricultural products, feed water sales, communication services, information and data processing services, maintenance services, and other commercial activities. It operates through the following segments: Electric Energy, Heat Energy, and All Other. The company was founded by Carl Fyodorovich Siemens in 1886 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

