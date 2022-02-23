Contrasting XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 31.19 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -41.89 Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

XPeng has a beta of 7.46, suggesting that its share price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XPeng and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $53.57, indicating a potential upside of 54.07%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Stellantis beats XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

