Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

