Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TSE:CSW.A traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.41. 22,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$19.10. The stock has a market cap of C$495.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.00.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

