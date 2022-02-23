Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
TSE:CSW.A traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.41. 22,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$19.10. The stock has a market cap of C$495.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.00.
