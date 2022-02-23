CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) to report $467.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the lowest is $463.81 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $454.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,484. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 900,290 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

