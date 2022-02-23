Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen stock opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

