Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Splunk by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 20.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,230,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Splunk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,159 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

SPLK stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

