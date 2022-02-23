Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,844,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average is $254.27. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

