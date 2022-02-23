Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 586 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.