Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.87.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.17.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.93 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$41.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.47.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

