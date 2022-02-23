CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

