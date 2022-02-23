Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,198. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

