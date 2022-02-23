Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

