Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CBRL stock opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $111.79 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.