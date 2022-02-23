Credit Suisse AG Acquires 347 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $1,280,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNEX stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 37,731 shares worth $2,457,029. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

