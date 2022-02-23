Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

