Credit Suisse AG Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,508,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eventbrite by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 1,905,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EB opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.