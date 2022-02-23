Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MannKind were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in MannKind by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 1,402,357 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in MannKind by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 591,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MannKind by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 813,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,405,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,013,689 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

