Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,992,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NNI opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.