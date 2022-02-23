Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,017 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $597.61 million, a P/E ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.