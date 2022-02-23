Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€2.56” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €2.56 ($2.91) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 37.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.72) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.69) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.38 ($3.84).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.08 ($4.64) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.08. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

