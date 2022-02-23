Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €37.00 ($42.05) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.54 ($47.20).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €33.57 ($38.15) on Wednesday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.12 and its 200-day moving average is €32.04.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

