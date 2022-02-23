Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

