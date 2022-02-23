Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.
