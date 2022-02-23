CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as low as C$4.98. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.
About CRH Medical (TSE:CRH)
