Critical Contrast: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summer Infant and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.05% 40.99% 3.15% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Infant and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $155.30 million 0.12 -$1.10 million ($0.73) -11.44 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Summer Infant has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Volatility and Risk

Summer Infant has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Summer Infant and Shapeways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 126.61%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Shapeways on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

