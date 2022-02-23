Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 206,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.98. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.22 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.