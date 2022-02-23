Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Down 6.1%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.49. 476,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 434,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.86.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

