CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

CSX has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.