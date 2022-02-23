CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
CSX has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
