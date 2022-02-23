Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 133,610 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 19,087.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,610 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $76,493,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at $31,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 in the last three months.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.