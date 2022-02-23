Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 131.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 233.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,014 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

