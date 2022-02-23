Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $141,186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,801,000 after buying an additional 265,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

WPM stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

