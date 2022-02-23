Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $178.53.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZG shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.