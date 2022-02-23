Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

