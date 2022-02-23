Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 25,202 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Granite Construction by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

GVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

