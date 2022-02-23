Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

