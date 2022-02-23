Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 401,904 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 401,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

