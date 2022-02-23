Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will report $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,815. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.