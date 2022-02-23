CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $270.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $196.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 104,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $542.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

