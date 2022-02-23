Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report sales of $680.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $135.71. 111,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.98. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

