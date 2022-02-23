Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. 5,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.61 million, a P/E ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. Cutera has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cutera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

