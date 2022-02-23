CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,658. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

